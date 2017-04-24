Lagos @ 50: Legislature’s perspective

In celebrating Lagos state at 50 (Golden Jubilee), a number of programmes have been set aside for 50 days, by the state government, to tell the story of the state from 1967. TOPE MUSOWO, who has been keeping tabs on the event, reports



The final lap of the celebration of Lagos as a state that has existed in the Federal Republic of Nigeria for five decades is slated for May 27, 2017.

In the run up to that date, various events have been lined up for fifty days to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Lagos and apparently tell the story of Lagos from 1967 when the state was created, to date.

One of the strong points to drive awareness among the Lagos residents and visitors to the Centre of Excellence is the pictorial illustrations of Lagos success story, which dotted medians and walkways along major roads in the state.

However, keen watchers have observed that the only item on the menu for the Golden Jubilee that involves the legislature is a special plenary slated for May 22.

The Executive, including the first Military Governor, Mobolaji Johnson, first Civilian Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Fourth Republic Governors, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and the incumbent Akinwunmi Ambode were adequately captured.

The Judiciary is in fact celebrated at the doorstep of the legislature with an illustrious son of Lagos, who performed creditably at the apex court, epitomising the state as a land of “rule of law”.

This piece is meant to bring to the fore, wondrous and intuitive names from the first arm of government that made marks by contributing to success and development of Lagos state in particular and Nigeria in general.

From the National Assembly, it is imperative to point out two political gladiators that have written their names boldly in the annals of the political history of Lagos state, especially at a time like this.

Distinguished Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, would not be forgotten as the Right Honourable Speaker of Lagos Assembly from 1999 to 2003, when he proceeded to the Red Chamber and debated for two terms earning for himself “Master of Parliamentary procedures among other honours.

Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was not just an intelligent, delectable and philanthropic former first lady of Lagos state, she’s one of the few two-term female Senators who contributed her quota to societal uplift, including a bill proposing a Special Status for Lagos state.

But one man whose contributions to humanity remains indelible and has the record of being the longest serving speaker of state assembly in Nigeria is Right Honourable Adeyemi Ikuforiji.

Chief Ikuforiji, deserves accolades for effectively managing the legislative arm of government above common standards of excellence, enacting good laws for meaningful development in Lagos from the latter part of the era of former Governor Tinubu and the tenure of former Governor Fashola.

Of course, questions are being asked on the exclusion or rather, deliberate omission of the legislative giant, visionary leader of the eighth Lagos Assembly, Right Honourable Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker, from the iconic faces who have associated their success story with Lagos state.

After an unprecedented number of people- oriented private member bills initiated by Obasa himself, he is still not celebrated with Lagos at 50.

This is the extent of contempt with which the legislature is held.

The derision of this arm of government in public circles, indeed, the executive, is high and expressed through unabashed disregard for the impetus that the legislative arm provides for good governance.

