Lagos gathers data on criminal suspects

By Tope Musowo Lagos

Lagos state government yesterday began the process of building up data on criminal suspects to aid in gathering important intelligence that would eventually assist in tracing defendants and providing accurate bio-data to the courts during prosecution of criminal cases.

Speaking while handing over 750,000 criminal suspect forms to the Lagos state Police Command, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said the decision of government on the profi ling policy was aimed at bringing about ease of justice delivery and to help in quick record keeping of criminals in the state.

He said: “Th is data base will hold information about previous convictions, nature and types of off ences committed by convicted persons in the State. Th e forms will also assist the DNA data base to be built on the completion of the Lagos State DNA Laboratory which can be interfaced with these collection of data and samples of DNA from suspects and convicted persons which