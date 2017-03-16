Lagos govt raises survey plan fee

The Lagos state government has disclosed that effective 1st of April, 2017, survey plan fee for Lagos state will be increased by three hundred percent. The government however said the new is not uniform as some highbrow areas will attract higher fees while places more suitable for the low income earners will be valued at lesser fee.

Accordingly, places like Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry Ojo and Ajeromi Ifelodun local governments, survey fee is currently N120,000 , N350,000 will be the newly increased cost.

Lagos Island, Etiosa, Ikeja and Apapa, which are presently set at N300,000 will be N1 million. Somolu, Alimoso, Mushin, Agege, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Lagos mainland, Amuwo Odofin Local Government which are all N180,000 will be increased to N650,000 . It is advised to do survey plan before the price hike takes effect.