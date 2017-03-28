Lagos issues deadline on Land Use charge

Lagos state government has given landed property owners till April 14 to pay the state Land Use Charge, or risk losing the benefi t of enjoying 15 per cent discount for paying the levy. Director, Public Aff airs, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Modupe Ileyemi, said this in a statement over the weekend.

Th e offi cial said the state government was keen on early payment of the landuse charge to ensure the state continues to excel and its citizens enjoy the laudable programmes of the present administration.

Ileyemi, in a statement, said it was important to note that late payment or non-payment of the Charge on an annual basis will attract accrued penalties and accumulation of arrears, which is why prompt payment is strongly advised. She said: “Th e Land Use charge is a consolidation of all property and land based rates and charges payable under the Land Rates Law, the Neighbourhood Improvement Charge Law and Tenement Rates Law in Lagos State. “Th e revenue accrued from this charge is used for infrastructural development in the state.”