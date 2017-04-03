Lagos lawmaker advises youths on diligence

By Tope Musowo

Lagos

A Lagos lawmaker, Hon. Victor Akande, has urged youths to excel in their chosen fields to contribute their quota to national development.

Akande, representing Ojo Constituency I at the House of Assembly, made the plea recently, when he graduated and empowered about 300 students, who he sponsored in computer training programmes.

The lawmaker said that any nation that failed to empower her youth would not only only be deprived of peace and development, but also had no future.

He said: “The youth are the leaders of tomorrow, if they are not empowered, they would become problem for us. We must reach out to the youths through computer training programmes because they are the ones the society would fall back to later.

“During my campaign, I told my people that I would give them from the little I have to create a footprint in the sand of time and that is what I have done today. I did not do it for show off but for the people of my constituency. It gulped a lot of money, which I don’t need to mention, but I am happy with the knowledge the youth have acquired.”

Akande said further that he had earlier inaugurated 10 boreholes with power generating set and provided computers in each of the schools in the constituency as part of efforts to help the people.

“I have tried to giv e my widow’s mite to indigent people in the area, I am giving out 100 JAMB forms today; we will do our best to make life comfortable for our people.”

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said the lawmakers “love and support themselves regardless of party differences.”

Obasa, who was represented by the Deputy Whip of the House, Hon. Omotayo Oduntan, said that the interest of the state was paramount to all lawmakers.

One of the graduands, Master Segun Babatunde, said the training and the skills he acquired in Networking and Hardware Maintenance had built a future for him.

“This training is worth about N60, 000 or N70, 000 outside. I am really grateful to the lawmaker. It will help whatever skill I have acquired in school. IT is what all graduates should have,” he said.