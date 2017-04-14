Lagos needs 720m gallons of water per day – Ambode

By Tope Musowo

Lagos state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday said his administration remained committed to bridging the daily deficit of potable water in the state “without inflicting tax burden on the people.”

Speaking at Lagos House in Ikeja when he received a delegation from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) led by its President, Dr Frank Udemba Jacobs, he said the state required about 720 million gallons of water per day, but “currently has capacity to produce 210 million, leaving a deficit of about 500 million gallons.”

It would be recalled that the present administration since assumption of office had intensified investments in the water sector especially by putting measures in place to revamp the 48 Mini Water Works across the State to produce at hundred per cent, while works on the Adiyan Major Water Works had reached advanced stage.

He said: “Just like every other infrastructure that we are trying to create in the city, water is one of them and obviously it is clear that we have a deficit.

The city actually needs a minimum of 720million gallons of water per day and right now, there is a shortfall of almost about 500million and so our investment in water sector is continuous and very deep.

“The truth is that despite being surrounded by water, the infrastructure that drives the water to become a drinkable item is huge and we do not want to tax people to death and at the same time within the limited resources in a recession, we are faced with that challenge of wanting to redistribute the limited resources in the various sectors and sometimes the gap is yet to be filled in that sector.

"I do recognise the fact that we need to be on top of our game in terms of providing water and I also recognise the fact that we are not yet in a place where we ought to be but again, we must understand that within that shortcoming, government tries as much as possible to find a way to create laws or create an enabling environment to allow water to be available everywhere."

Earlier, Jacobs said the delegation was at Lagos House to further build on the existing cordial relationship with the State Government.

“We applaud Governor Ambode’s policies and programmes and pledge to continue to work with government in moving the State forward,” he said.