Lagos public service most progressive – Ambode

By Tope Musowo

Lagos

Lagos state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday described the State Public Service as the “most progressive in Nigeria,” just as he urged retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries to continue to add value to governance and contribute to uphold the excellence “which the state is known for.”

Speaking at the opening session of the summit of Association of Lagos state Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Governor Ambode said over the years, members of the association had contributed immensely to the growth of the state, and that it was important for them to continue to offer their wealth of knowledge for the benefit of the state.

Ambode said, being a product of the public service as a retired Permanent Secretary in the state, he was looking forward with confidence to a robust and inspiring communiqué at the end of the summit that would be beneficial to the future development of the state.

The summit, which is the third in the series, was organised as part of activities marking the Lagos at 50, with the theme: “Lagos At 50, Five Decades Of Excellence.”

Ambode, who described the civil service as the engine room of government, said while most civil servants were shielded from the public eye, they work tirelessly to formulate and implement policies which drive the government.

“l know this because I am one of you – a retired Permanent Secretary. Indeed, the Lagos state Public Service that emerged in 1967 under the leadership of Mr. H.E. Howson-Wright, the first Lagos State Head of Service, laid the foundation for a vibrant and purposeful bureaucracy who assisted the first Military Government led by Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson to put the state on a right and solid footing.

“Today, the Lagos state Public Service has the reputation as the most progressive Public Service in Nigeria. This could not have been made possible without the solid foundation built by successive Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, represented by the distinguished personalities seated here today.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, ALARHOSPS President, Alhaji Kayode Anjorin, said the programme marking Lagos at 50 was about celebrating the creativity, challenges and achievements of the founding fathers, players and the men and women (dead and alive), whose invaluable contributions have made Lagos the centre of excellence.