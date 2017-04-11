Lagos taskforce destroys 150 structures

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit at the weekend destroyed about 150 makeshift structures on waterfronts in Otondogbame, in the Lekki area of the state.

The operatives, according to some eye witnesses, on arriving at the riverine community had shot sporadically to scare away the people kerosene before setting fire to them.

The resident, who wept over their destroyed property said that the demolition was carried out without any prior notice, and that many of them were stranded.

The operatives were accompanied to the exercise by some marine policemen and hoodlums, had reportedly stormed the community in the wee hours of Sunday morning. They were alleged to have shot indiscriminately to frighten the people. Unconfirmed report claimed that during which a resident, David Aya, aged 20, was killed by a stray bullet but it was not clear who was responsible for the shot.

Blueprint property learnt the sudden decision to destroy the shanties by the state government may have been a reprisal to an attack by some hoodlums of the community the previous day leading to the death of one Elijah Avonda, 45, a father of ten children.

In Sunday’s reprisal attack, several persons were injured a good number of these sustained gunshot wounds. Some escaped by fleeing by boat and watched as their shanties were set on fire. Some residents later said: “I was not around when the incident happened. I received a call around 5am that marine policemen, task force officials and some hoodlums came in and shot continuously.

They came with a bulldozer. People started running into the lagoon. David (Aya) was shot dead and Monday (Idowu) was injured. “The task force men started burning the houses on waterfronts. About 150 structures were burnt down. People are stranded on the lagoon. There was an attack on the community yesterday (Saturday) too, and Elijah was killed in the process. He has two wives and 10 children.” “On Saturday, Elijah (Avonda) was shot dead by some hoodlums. Today (Sunday), another boy was killed. The task force men started the demolition without any notice.

They came in 12am and hundreds of houses were destroyed. “They are still on ground, using a bulldozer to pull some structures into the water. Our children are scattered; many children were found in the river. We are totally confused.

We don’t have anywhere to go.”

In a swift reaction, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, refuted the claim that a resident was killedduring the demolition, noting that the structures were illegal shanties.

“Otondogbame belongs to a private family. Since a fire incident happened in November 2016 and the case taken to court and referred to open-door mediation, nothing ought to be in Otondogbame. It is the duty of the state government that both parties respect the position of the court, which is to return to status quo.

“Shanties, particularly those that have proven to be a safe haven to criminals and kidnappers, cannot be on our waterfronts. The structures are illegal shanties and they can’t be allowed because of the larger security of the state. “

It has been established for months that riverine areas and illegal shanties around our waterfronts have been serving as safe access to illegalities and criminal activities.

The government cannot allow that to continue to happen. “The reported killing took place on Saturday and the task force men were not there. The reported killing was a result of a continuous fight between the two ethnic groups in that area. The government has nothing to do with it and the police have not recorded any death today (Sunday).