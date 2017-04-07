Lagos to establish agency to manage health insurance scheme

Th e Lagos state Government has disclosed plans to establish an agency by law to manage the state’s Health Insurance Scheme (HIS), expected to be rolled out soon.

Briefi ng government house correspondents at the end of a meeting of the AXA Mansard Insurance Group with the state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris said the government would provide the enabling environment for the private sector to participate in the scheme with the view to increasing access to healthcare delivery.

He said the Mansard Group had already indicated interest to be part of the State’s Health Insurance scheme, adding that government would also appoint health insurance agents who would act between Government and the people to ensure the success of the scheme.

“Th ey (Mansard Group) have expressed their interest to partner with us on our health insurance scheme which we are rolling out very soon. It is a fi nancing scheme for the system and a way of introducing reforms, re-jig the system and make it better.

“We have provided that enabling environment in the sense that we are going to have an agency by law and every resident of Lagos is going to contribute to that purse. We will be using both public and private health providers and that is where AXA Mansard comes in with healthcare facilities.

“Also to enable us process the programme properly, we are using what we call health insurance agents. Th ose ones will act between Government and the people with respect to providing the health insurance scheme,” Idris said.

Th e Commissioner also said that AXA Mansard Insurance Plc would also be partnering with the State Government to deliver aff ordable and quality health care service to the people and transform the State into the medical tourism centre not just for Nigeria but Sub-Saharan Africa.

Giving more details on the partnership, Chief Executive Offi cer of Mansard Insurance, Mrs Yetunde Ilori said having keenly followed the activities of the State Government and the passion of the Governor on healthcare delivery, the fi rm thought it important to partner with government in the best interest of the people.