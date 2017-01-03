Lagos/Ibadan expressway: Appeal to contractors

Share This





















I want to charge the contractors working on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to speed up work on the ever-busy road.

The truth is that this road is just so busy, and the pace of work is really affecting motorists due to the build-up of traffic during peak hours.

Apart from this, the spate of road accidents on the road is giving everybody cause for concern. Nigeria has lost several promising people on the road, and it is important the rehabilitation is completed in record time.

Also, the Federal Government has listed other road projects in the country to be done, and the earlier the Lagos/Ibadan expressway is completed, the better for other projects.

Having said this, I want to commend the Federal Government for the ongoing road projects in the country. This will go a long way in developing the country economically.

Titilayo Afolabi,

Ibadan

