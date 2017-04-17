Lalong doles out N100m cars, jeeps to NASS members

By Muhammad Tanko Shittu Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has doled out brand new cars to members of the National Assembly from the state, just as members of the opposition have kicked against the action. Blueprint’s fi ndings revealed that the governor had doled out new Toyota Camry cars to each of the eight members of the House of Representatives, representing various constituencies in the state. Similarly, all the three senators, Jonah David Jang (PDP – Plateau North), Joshua Dariye (APC – Plateau Central) and Jeremiah Timbut Useni (PDP – Plateau South), were also benefi ciaries of the governor’s gift of Prado jeeps. A close source to one of the legislators informed our correspondent that “yes, it is true that the governor has given cars to all of them (NASS members).”

According to the source (name withheld), all of the members, including Jonah Jang, are benefi ciaries. Another close source to a senator also revealed that Governor Lalong has last month met with their bosses in Abuja where he told them that as legislators from Plateau state, he wanted to give them a gift.

Th e source said his boss had informed him that “the governor promised to give each senator a new Prado jeep, while the eight House of Representatives members were promised Toyota Camry saloon cars.” Th e source said his boss was yet to receive the promised Jeep, but could not speak for the others as to whether they have been given theirs or not. Blueprint reports that Hon. Timothy Golu (PDP) and Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande (APC) were seen cruising around with their new Toyota Camry cars. Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Hon.

Rufus Bature, had once told the state House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation that some of the senior staff of the state government had no offi cial cars, and, therefore, needed the approval of N3 billion to purchase the cars.

Reacting to the situation, the state chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Nanya Daman Andrew, described the governor’s gift as a “misplacement of priority.” He said the governor’s decision to spend millions of Naira to buy cars for the National Assembly members was uncalled for. “

Th e money should have been used to renovate, equip and stock up drugs in hospitals in the state,” he said. However, when contacted for his reaction, the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Hon. Daniel Manjang, said “that is not news; what does the giving of cars to the members of the National Assembly have to do with the people of Plateau state.” Manjang, who spoke on a telephone chat, said: “What about the salaries that we have been paying; what about the peace that we have been enjoying; why can’t you report about the carnivals; why can’t you report about the youth empowerment that we have done in the state? “Why should a reporter write a story that will bring disaff ection to the people of Plateau state,” adding that “to me there is no news to write about it. “I have no comment; I will not comment on this.”