Lassa fever kills 24 in Bauchi

By Najib Sani

Bauchi

At least 24 persons have died following the outbreak of Lassa fever between November 2015 and February 2017, across Bauchi state.

A data of the disease outbreak in the state obtained by our correspondent from the Ministry of Health indicated that 37 cases were recorded in seven local government areas of the state.

It further indicated that two cases recorded in Plateau state were treated in Bauchi.

The local government areas affected, according to the report, are Tafawa Balewa, Dass, Bauchi, Bogoro, Toro, Alkaleri and Ganjuwa.

It also indicated that a total of 18 people died as a result of the outbreak in 2016, while three died in 2015 with 2017 recording three deaths.