LAUTECH graduate arrested for stealing 20 bags of cement

By Tope Musowo

Lagos

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Rapid Response Squad (RRS), of the Lagos state police command have arrested a 35-year-old man, Abiola Hamzat, for allegedly stealing 20 bags of cement from a brick-making company in the Agbado area of the state.

The suspect, a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, was arrested alongside his accomplice, Adebayo Kazeem, 32, after stealing the items from their work place, the police said in a statement.

Mr. Hamzat, a father of three, allegedly stole the bags of cement from the company a day after he was promoted to the post of a supervisor with a financial reward of N215,000 per month.

The police said the suspect started work at the factory as a Contract Security from where he rose to become an operator.

“However, he was formally promoted three days ago to the post of a Supervisor, when the company’s management discovered that he was a university graduate,” the police quoted a source as saying.

Messrs. Hamzat and Kazeem were arrested last Thursday after allegedly moving the 20 bags of cement out of the factory.

The police said Hamzat admitted to being the mastermind of the crime.

“I masterminded the crime but I only co-opted Adebayo into the plan,” Mr. Hamzat stated in his confessional statement at the RRS headquarters.

“Initially, Adebayo discouraged me that it was not possible to steal cement at the company. After so much pressure, he told me to carry the gateman along in order to be successful which I eventually yielded to.

“I had an accommodation problem with my family. I was desperately looking for funds to house them. That was what pushed me into it.”

The police said Mr. Hamzat’s new salary as a supervisor is thrice what he earned as an operator.

While confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, Dolapo Badmus, advised companies operating in the state to be vigilant at all times.

The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department, SCID, Yaba for prosecution.

