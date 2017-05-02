Lawmaker tackles EFCC over Lagos property

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta North) has tackled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the status of his 12- storey building at no 27 Marine Road, Apapa, Lagos.

While the EFCC currently investigating the process of acquisition of the property, declared that it had secured a forfeiture order on it, Nwaoboshi said the order granted the anti-graft agency by a Lagos High Court, penultimate week, on the property was an attachment and not a forfeiture one.

Nwaoboshi’s clarification on the reports recently published by some national newspapers was made in a telephone conversation with our reporter yesterday.

According to him, the EFCC has not in any way secured an order from the court legalising the seizure of the said property as erroneously reported and illegally being carried out by it.

He said the order EFCC got from a Lagos High Court on the property was an attachment and not a forfeiture order as being presented to the public.

“EFCC has since one month ago sealed the said property without a court order. Its counsel, Yetunde Alabi, appeared before the Federal High Court in Asaba on the 13th of April, 2017, on the subject matter, but pleaded with the court for adjournment which was graciously granted by adjourning to 25th of April 2017,” he explained.

He, however, welcomed the investigation of the said property by the EFCC, saying the outcome would clear him of any fraudulent means.