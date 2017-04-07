Leadership tussle: BoT, IEDPU shun out-of-court settlement

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

The out-of-court settlement agreed to be explored by the national leadership of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) and its Board of Trustees (BoT) over leadership crisis rocking the union had broken down.

Consequently, the two parties involved in the leadership tussle yesterday returned to the Federal High Court, Ilorin Division, to continue their legal battle.

The Board of Trustees, under the chairmanship of Alhaji Issa Babatunde Abdulrauf, had dragged the IEDPU leadership of Alhaji Abdulamid Adi (National president), Professor Hamzat Abdulraheeem (General- Secretary) and others to court.

The plaintiffs prayed the court to declare the Adi-led executive illegal and in place declare the Abdulrauf’ s party as the authentic leadership recognised by law to act on behalf of the Union.

They also wanted the court to grant an injunction to restrain the embattled leadership from parading themselves as IEDPU executives, organising or holding any conference, meetings in the name of the union and for the court to compel them to account for the period so far spent.

The mater which had been out of the court for one and half month following an agreement reached by both parties to explore out-of-court settlement, however, came up again yesterday with the feuding parties refusing to shift grounds.

At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, counsel to the plaintiffs, Teju Adigun, told the presiding judge that they were forced to returned to court because the out of court settlement did not work out.

Similarly, A. S. Moyosre, who appeared as counsel to the defendants, corroborated the submission of the plaintiffs’ counsel that the ‘‘out of court settlement had broken down.”

“My lord, if it is convenient for the business of the Court, we are ready to take our application,” he said.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge, N. I. Afolabi, adjourned the case till May 24, by noon to determine whether the court has jurisdiction to attend the mater or not.