Leadership tussle tears AICL mgt apart

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Indication has emerged that the suspension of the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), Dr. Musa Musa, by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, may not be unconnected with the sales of Green Acres Estate located at Apo district.

Allegations of fraudulent diversion and breach of extant procurement provisions to the tune of N1.1 billion have also been linked to the travails of the embattled company boss.

Reports in a session of the media had indicated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had beamed its searchlight on the activities of the company over the sales of some of the choice houses to top management staff of the company and other related matters.

Our correspondent learnt that the anti-graft agency is not only investigating the alleged “ridiculous rebate” given to some management staff of AICL to acquire the property, but also carrying out detailed investigation on the financial status of some of the beneficiaries of the property and other matters therein.

Further investigation showed that Musa was first invited by the EFCC on March 20, 2017, and was granted administrative bail three days later, before he was allegedly detained again on April 5, even as operatives of EFCC conducted a search of his property across Abuja.

Worried by this development, the FCT Administration through the Department of Establishment and Training suspended the company boss to enable him face the anti-graft agency in the ongoing investigation.

It was also learnt that other management staff of AICL, who are indicted in the on-going EFCC investigation, may be slammed with suspension or query depending on the degree of indictment.

A source familiar with developments at the company, however, told our correspondent that the decision by the FCT Administration to suspend Musa was not to witch-hunt him, but to give room for investigation by the anti-graft agency.

According to the source, the situation is no different from what happened last year that led to the suspension of AGIS Director, Mrs. Jemila Tangaza, and other management staff of Land Department.

Speaking further, he said the FCT Minister had directed AICL Group Company Secretary, Mr. Salisu Abdulsalam, to act as the MD of AICL during the course of Musa’s suspension.

Blueprint, however, gathered that despite the ministerial directive, battle for succession of the GMD was brewing between the company’s secretary and the Senior Service Vice President and Head, Real Estate and Infrastructure of AICL, Mr. Ibrahim Aliyu.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the AICL, Segun Ogunsola, declined to confirm or deny the development.