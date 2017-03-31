Legislator decries lack of primary school in constituency

By Muhammad Tanko Shittu

Jos

Member representing Jos North-North State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, has decried non presence of a government primary school, in some of his constituency.

Hon. Hassan decried the situation when he received his constituents from Ibrahim Katsina ward of Jos North Local Government Area, on a courtyard visit to the House of Assembly, yesterday.

Hassan who was also the former deputy speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, said all efforts will now be geared at ensuring that the community have a primary school situated in it.

“Pupils from the ward have to cross over a highway to attend school in another ward, which is putting them into a lot of risks, at times they are hit by cars.”

He said the visit was an indication of a fact that his elders and youths have been following his footsteps.

According to him having voted him into office for three consecutive times; “at least ten years now and as parents and elders are still coming to see and appreciate what I am doing is an encouragement and a thing of joy.”

Hassan said: “It is now time for me to work in my immediate constituency, I have started work, we have built a hospital, we have sank boreholes and more of it will be done,” he said.

Leader of the delegation, Alhaji Lawan Alhassan, said they are at the House to pass their vote of confidence on Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, and Governor Simon Lalong.

He said because of the good work of Hon.Hassan and Lalong; “members of our community sent us with a message to his Excellency Governor Simon Lalong and to also endorsed him for the 2019 elections.”

“We are also here to let our representative, Baba Hassan, know that if he want to re-contest his seat we are with him and if he want to go up to the higher level we are with him.”

Alhassan said “We must express our appreciation to the government for its all inclusive style of leadership, patronage in bringing development to our neglected areas”.