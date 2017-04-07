Let impunity stop , Bindow tells APC

By Muazu Abari

Yola

Governor Bindow Umaru jibrilla of Adamawa state, has described the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party of impunity.

He also threatened to dump the party and team up with the opposition if the impunity within the party is not addressed, stressing that there is a limit to loyalty.

The governor stated this through his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba Jimeta, while playing host to APC National delegation who visited him at the Government House, Yola as part of preparation for the forthcoming mini-convention of the party.

Abdulrahman opened up to their guests with the governor in attendance.

He said: “We here are loyal, but tell the leadership of the party that there is limit to loyalty and the party business is optional, in fact, even religion, you have the right to change it because of pressure.

“So tell them we are loyal, but there is limit to that, especially, if they are not recognising us, since we are the army of the party that suppose to enjoy the fruits of the party, or out of frustration, we join the opposition party if the impunity within the party continues.”

He further noted that if Katsina people could die for Buhari, Kano for Kwankwanso(former Governor Rabiu), they, in Adamawa can also die for Atiku (former Vice President Abubakar ), “even if it is in hell.”

The governor alleged that even some of the federal projects the state government ought to benefit were hijacked by those he called Abuja politicians “who do not mean well for the state” and accused the federal government of failing to consult with them on appointments.

Also speaking at the event, a visibly excited Governor Jibrilla, commended the party’s national secretariat for the visit and assured them of his government’s supports.

Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation, Senator Abdulkadir Alkali Jajere, told the governor and his team that they were in the state to seek support for the forthcoming mini-convention of the party to fill the vacancies created as a result of appointments into government offices among other factors.