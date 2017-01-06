Let’s pray for Nigeria, Buhari, others – Cleric

Share This





















By Abayomi Ajibola

Lagos

The General Overseer, Delivering Proof Evangelical Ministries, Arolambo, Ogun state, Prophet Olufemi Adeniregun has called for prayers for prominent Nigerians in 2017.

In an interview with our Correspondent, Adeniregun said that the 2017 revelation were given to him in a vision, while he was praying in December 2016 at Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus.

He told our correspondent that “Nigerians must keep supporting President Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, because they are our current leaders.

“The spirit of the Lords says we should not expect magic from them. They can only try their best. However, a messiah will still emerge to lead Nigeria to the promised landed.

“The mighty hand of God shall be upon him. He shall do mighty things in this nation such that many experienced politicians and other Nigerians will not write him off, but behold the anointed one shall restore the glory of this land.

“When it will happen I don’t know. There is need to pray for our leaders in 2017, because God will move across the country in a mysterious way. They need to pray so that they will not be forced to pray. Those who have been taken this nation hostage by troubling her peace and progress shall be arrested”, the Cleric added.

Like this: Like Loading...