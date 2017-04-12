Letter to El-Rufa’i

I am writing this letter to you with much concern, regarding the segregation of Higher National Diploma holders (HND) in the recent teachers’ recruitment exercise in Kaduna state. I acknowledge your ingenuity and erudition towards running the governmental affairs of our dear state.

Likewise, people of Kaduna state also appreciate your initiative and resourcefulness to make Kaduna state as a reference point in Nigeria that is why you got the massive support which qualified you to become the occupant of the Governor’s Office in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

But, the reverse is the case for the HND holders, concerning the recent teachers’ employment, which was done early last year by your government.

Dolefully, it is misplaced of fecundity in this era of technological advancement to negate the contribution of HND holders in teaching profession, and also at this time of job scarcity, with respect to the tremendous role they exhibit in the field of technology.

Sir, it is generally known that, Polytechnic students are naturally trained to become practically oriented in their field. While university students are purposely educated to make a research on how something is worked within their sphere. Preferably, the duo is to work hand in hand for the development of education, human, and technology. As (practice without theory is visionless and theory without practice is barren).

If you will give Degree holders who are not in education line, the opportunity to demonstrate their experience as teachers, so why not ‘HND’ holders? People are expecting you to do something different and initiate the policy that will accommodate everybody.

Sir, I strongly believe in the power of the media, because for an ordinary man to get in touch with you will not be an easy task. That is why I decided to make this letter public, because the message can reach you via the link of various channels of communication.

I hope my letter will meet your kind consideration please.

Jabir T Usman,

Kaduna