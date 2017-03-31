LG autonomy: Labour to engage govs, others

By Moses John

Abuja

Organised Labour in the country has restated its commitment to ensuring that the third tier of government is given its full functions to operate for the advancement of the rural areas.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this while speaking at the North West rally of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), at the Sani Abachi Stadium in Kano.

Represented by his deputy, Kiri Mohammed, the NLC President said, NLC would mobilise its affiliates to engage governors and other stakeholders to free local governments.

‎“NLC and its affiliate unions would fight to ensure local government autonomy. We are solidly behind NULGE as an affiliate of NLC, as grassroots union that is closest to the people. Governors must free local government for it to operate as a tier of government that it is known for.

“We will mobilise to engage governors and other stakeholders in the country towards the emancipation of the local government councils.”

He said local governments which are closer to the people at the grassroots, would witness meaningful development “if resources coming from the Federation Account are given directly to the local councils.”

Also speaking, NULGE President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel insisted workers will continue their advocacy and campaign to free local governments from the excruciating control of state governments.