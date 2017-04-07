Linkage Assurance strengthens third party motor insurance policy

Linkage Assurance Plc, has enhanced the consumer benefi ts in the existing compulsory “Motor Th ird Party Insurance Policy” under the Insurance Act 2003 with additional protection for the insured’s vehicle. Th e existing compulsory “Motor Th ird Party Insurance Policy” does not cover the insured and his/her motor vehicle.

It covers the insured’s legal liability for the damage the insured has caused to a third party only – injury, death, and/or property damage caused to a third party in the event of an accident caused by or arising out of the use of the insured vehicle.

Premium for this policy is N5, 000.00 and N7, 000.00 for private and commercial vehicles plying the Nigerian roads respectively. However, the new product (‘Linkage Th ird Party Plus’) recently unveiled by Linkage Assurance off ers an additional coverage (own damage cover) for the insured. Th is is an innovative insurance solution available only from Linkage Assurance PLC as a budget cover for private vehicles.

Th e new product covers all the benefi ts under the existing compulsory “Motor Th ird Party Insurance Policy” as stated above, plus the additional benefi t of own damage protection. Th us, the policy provides additional cover for the insured to a maximum sum of N250,000.00 for damage to his/her own vehicle in the event of an accident.

Th e premium for the policy is N10, 000.00 per annum, just an additional N5,000.00 to the cost of obtaining the existing compulsory “Motor Th ird Party Insurance cover for private vehicles.

“Th is is an invaluable, budget friendly, new product designed to meet the needs of all Nigerians particularly in this period of economic recession, Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc,.Dr Pius Apere, Apere said the product has been developed with Nigerians in mind, having realized that many may not have the funds to take the Motor Comprehensive Insurance Policy for their vehicles at this time of economic recession, stating that with Linkage Th ird Party Plus you are able to get own damage cover up to N250,000.00 for just N10,000.00 premium per annum. Th us, the product is particularly suitable for those policyholders who could no longer aff ord the cost of obtaining a Motor Comprehensive Insurance cover.