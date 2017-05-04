Loggers ‘kill, bury’ 13-yr-old boy in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti state Police Command yesterday arrested two lumbering businessmen, Bidemi O., 18, and Ojo Sunday, 19, and Adeyeye Miracle, 14, for allegedly killing a 13-year-old boy, Abubakar Abdullahi, and burying him secretly.

The alleged murder occurred in Ifaki Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti state, on Monday.

It was gathered that Abubakar had been following the suspects to the forest to fell trees for some time, only for him to get missing on Monday when the trio surfaced in the town without the boy, who hailed from Ebiraland in Kogi state.

The three suspects were said to have first claimed that Abubakar didn’t accompany them to farm on that day, thereby forcing the deceased’s parents to declare him missing.

The source said: “These three persons deceived the parents of the deceased that they didn’t see the boy; even when they had killed him for no reason. They reported the case at the police station and the police were searching everywhere for him without making headway.

“Later, the police arrested them and subjected them to torture where they extracted useful information that the boy had been killed inside the farm.”

A source even revealed that some parts of the deceased were missing when his body was exhumed where he was interred.

But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti Command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Adeyemi, however, ruled out the possibility of ritual killing, describing it as “far from the truth” contrary to the popular opinion in Ifaki Ekiti.

He said: “We have arrested the three persons that took Abubakar to the farm. They are in our custody as we speak.

“What they told us was that he had been following the suspects to farm where they fell trees. But that day one of the trees fell on the boy and killed him and instead of reporting to the police, they buried him inside the bush and feigned ignorance of his death.

“We will charge them to court as soon s possible. But let me also say that our men are still investigating the matter; so that we can get more facts and details about the incident.”