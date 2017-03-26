London attack: Senate commiserates with British Parliament

By Ezrel Tabiowo Abuja

Following Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London which claimed three lives and left scores injured, the Senate yesterday commiserated with the British Parliament. Th e upper chamber, sequel to a point of order by Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan during yesterday’s plenary, said: “Th e Senate notes with utter sadness the attack by terrorists on House of Parliament in Westminster.

“Th e Senate perceives that the attackers carefully touched the legislature which is the mark of liberty and democracy.” Lawan said the issue of terrorism was no longer a local issue of any country, but that all terrorist attacks on any one country was on all those who cherish freedom from oppression and the right to be free.

“Th e Senate recognises the long standing and historic relationship between the Nigerian Parliament and the Westminster. Th e Senate reiterates our earlier role as a parliament for broader cooperation against terrorism on a global scale and the need to build synergy and partnership in this regard.” In his contribution, Senator Mohammed Hassan (PDP, Yobe) who seconded the motion said, “this building (the Senate) is vulnerable to such attack. “Th e leadership of the Senate should take a very drastic measure to ensure that things like this are averted.” In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, described the attack as “sad and horrific.”

“Th e message is that any attack on any parliament anywhere in the world is an attack on all parliaments. Th is Senate conveys our solidarity and support for our colleagues in the UK parliament and to the people in the United Kingdom in general. We continue to stand together in the fi ght against terrorism.”