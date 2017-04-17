Looters bury cash in cemeteries, forests – FG

By Ibrahim Ramalan Abuja

Th e federal government has said that its anti-corruption agencies had been inundated with information of how looters have resorted to burying stolen funds in their backyards, deep forests and burial grounds.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos, said the whistle-blower policy was working and had led to the recovery of more looted funds in many currencies.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, he assured that all the recovered looted funds were safe and government would give full account to Nigerians. Th e minister thanked Nigerians for their enthusiasm and commitment in helping the government to tackle corruption through disclosure of useful leads to appropriate government agencies. He said: “Since we launched the whistle-blower policy, we have received immeasurable support from Nigerians.

“Yes, there is monetary reward for any information that leads to recovery of looted funds, but from what we have seen, most of the Nigerians who have come forward with useful leads were driven by patriotism rather than reward. “Nigerians, fi red by a fervid resolve to help banishcorruption from their country, have daily inundated the offi ces of the appropriate government agencies with valuable information.

“We have been told how looters have resorted to burying stolen funds in their backyards, in deep forests and even in burial grounds. Th anks to whistle-blowers, it is now clear that a rapacious few have pillaged the nation’s wealth through a vicious orgy of corrupt practices.”

Th e minister, however, noted that more funds were in the possession of looters than were available to government at all levels to meets its obligations including paying workers’ salaries and providing social amenities. He stressed that the government would not abandon the policy for whatever reason, but would continue to re-jig it and make it more eff ective as a tool for fi ghting corruption.

Th e minister assured that as ‘soon as the necessary reconciliation process and the litigation in some of the cases are concluded,” government would give full account of the recovered looted funds to Nigerians Mohammed re-assured Nigerians who had useful information on looted funds that the government “will protect their identities and give them their stipulated reward.”