Makarfi, Yero mourn Chanchangi

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

A mammoth crowd, including family members and sympathisers, yesterday thronged the Bachama burial ground, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, to pay last respect to late Kaduna-based business mogul, philanthropist and Chairman Chanchangi Airlines, Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi.

Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, and Islamic scholar, Sheikh Sambo Rigachikun, were among the first callers at the Tudun Wada residence of Alhaji Chanchangi, who died around 6:25 yesterday morning, while he was being rushed to Abuja for treatment of a protracted illness.

His immediate younger brother, Nadabo Chanchangi, described the death of his elder brother as “a big loss not only to the immediate family, but the entire community” that had benefited from his philanthropic gestures during his life time.

“It was a painful thing, but then it has pleased Almighty Allah to call him up at this time. We thank Allah for what He has used him to do. Many people will miss his philanthropic gestures. May Allah grant him eternal rest,” he said.

One of his sons, Bello, described his late father as a “kind-hearted man,” who had helped his host community a great deal without discriminating against any form of sentiment.

Chanchangi was buried at about 2:15 pm yesterday at the Bachama road cemetery amid weeping and lamentations according to Islamic rites.

He, according to his younger brother, died at the age of 85 and was survived by two wives and 34 children.