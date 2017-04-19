Man, 65, docked for ‘raping’ friend’s 12-year-old daughter

A 65-year-old man, Friday Azala, was yesterday remanded in prison custody by an Egor Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly raping his friend’s 12-year-old daughter.

Azala was accused of raping the girl at No. 6, Agho Street, off Textile Mill road, Benin City, on April 9, 2017.

According to the prosecutor, Ben Omoruyi, the accused is a friend to the victim’s father, who is bed-ridden, and always comes to the house on the pretence of seeing his friend.

Omoruyi told the court that the accused had raped the girl “several times before he was caught in the act.”

He also said the accused always lured the girl with N20 to have his way.

When his plea was taken, Azala, however, pleaded not guilty.

The accused said he only embraced the girl and had never had sex with her.

“I did no such thing as having canal knowledge of her; I embraced her only on five

occasions, and I also released on those occasions.

“I’m only been lied against by her mother because we had a misunderstanding. We are neighbours.”

The Chief Magistrate, Igho Braimah, who ordered Azala to be remanded in prison, adjourned the case till April 19, for hearing. (NAN)