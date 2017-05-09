Man, 90, bags 6-month jail term for theft

By Agboola Bayo

Ibadan

An Oyo state Magistrates Court sitting in Iyanganku, has sentenced a 90-year-old man, Rasaki Raji, to six-months in prison with an option of fine of N50,000, after being found guilty of stealing N150,000.

Raji was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of obtaining and stealing of N150,000.

The prosecutor, Mr Oyebanji Oluseye, informed the court that the 90-year-old man had in 2014 at Idi-Oro in Apete area of Ibadan, stolen the said sum.

According to Oluseye, the accused had collected the money from a woman identified as Mrs Omolara Ajani, after promising to get her a half plot of land, a promise he failed to fulfill.

The prosecutor said the accused stole the N150,000 by converting it for his own use after collection on the aforementioned date and time, adding that the offences contravened Sections 419 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

In her ruling Chief Magistrate, Mrs Giwa Babalola, sentenced the accused to six-month in prison with N50,000 as option of fine.