Man bags 6 months for smoking Indian hemp

By Lateef Dada Osogbo

Magistrate Olusola Aluko of an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court II, yesterday, sentenced a 41-year-old man, Waidi Adelabu, to six months in prison for smoking Indianhemp in public. Adelabu was convicted for displaying and smoking wraps of Indian hemp also known as cannabis sativa, in the public.

Police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the action of the convict was likely to cause breach of public peace. According to the prosecutor, Adelabu was also arrested with two raps of Indian hemp in his possession. His charge sheet indicated the offence committed by the convict was contrary to and punishable under sections 249(d) and 430(1) of the Criminal Code cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2003.

However, the convict admitted guilty of the offense of breach of public peace, levelled against him by the police. His counsel, Mr. Kazeem Badmus, urged the court to be merciful in sentencing his client, saying he was ready to change for good. Magistrate Aluko thereby sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N10,000.