Man commits suicide over ‘family dispute’ in Yola

By Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz

Yola

There was confusion and despair in Jimeta –Yola, the Adamawa state capital, as residents of the famous Garba Tarfa Street I were thrown in mourning as one Musa Fidelis, 23, committed suicide over alleged family dispute.

It was gathered that the man, a generator repairer, on Tuesday had a slight disagreement with his family during he physically assaulted his biological mother to the point of causing dislocation to her left hand.

On sensing danger, the deceased became more dangerous threatening that one of the family members must visit heaven on that fateful day then zoomed in to his room and lucked himself up and committed suicide.

“Musa’s lifeless body was found dangling in his room after forcing the door open by family members and his friends in the area,” said Joseph David, a resident.

The residents described the episode as “unfortunate,” lamenting that Musa Fidelis was a drunkard that always fomented trouble in the community.

“On the day Musa committed suicide, he attacked his mother causing her to sustain fracture on her upper left limb.

“The man was restless throughout Tuesday; he fought everybody that came to their house. He wounded his mother by dislocating her left hand,” Bayo Bello, another resident, said.

Also corroborating, a friend and immediate neighbour to late Fidelis, Innocent Henry, said: “Already, we have taken the woman to native doctor who is working on her bone.

“The deceased behaviour made the family to think of deserting the house. So, this situation might have forced him into drug and eventual suicide.”

An uncle to the late Musa, Ali Hassan, said the man had been behaving strangely, telling all his family members that one of them would pass away this week.

“I am uncle to the deceased; he has been making negative confessions especially a day to the ill fated day. He told everyone that someone will die tomorrow within his family member.

“He was generator mechanic apprentice; we noticed the strange behavior without foreknowledge that he was going to commits suicide,” he said.

In what could be bizarre drama hours later, a senior sister to the deceased who preferred anonymity, said the family was shocked to note that a pregnant lady suddenly surfaced in their compound, claiming that she was impregnated by Musa.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Adamawa state Police Command, SP Othman Abubakar, said he heard about the news, but was yet to see any official correspondence to that effect.