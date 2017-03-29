Man dies in hotel’s swimming pool

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

A young man, identified as Mohammed Suberu, has died in the swimming pool of one of the foremost hotels in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Suberu’s corpse was said to have been found floating in the swimming pool of Idrinana Hotel, located in Lokongoma, Phase 2.

This recent development was said to have led to chaos as security men attached to the hotel and other members of staff ran for the safety of their lives when friends and relations of the deceased invaded the premises of the hotel to protest the death of Suberu.

The body was later taken to the state specialist hospital, Lokoja, where he was confirmed dead, but the atmosphere around the hotel remained tensed.

The youth, who recalled that similar event happened in the same hotel last year, when a middle aged man drowned in the swimming pool, attacked the workers and property of the hotel in anger.

The development led to the deployment of detachment of policemen to the hotel to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

General Manager of the hotel, Audu Alhassan, said he could not speak on the incident until he got clearance from the chairman of the hotel, who was a former member of the House of Assembly.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kogi state command, William Aya, said the police had already commenced investigation over the death of Suberu.

He said when the friends of the deceased mobilised to attack the hotel, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led his men to the scene to out the situation under control.