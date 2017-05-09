Man docked for N.2m ‘fraud’

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

A 35-year-old man, Multabi Raimi, was yesterday arraigned in an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud of N200,000.

Raimi is facing a five-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, assault and unlawful possession.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Rasaki Lamidi, told the court that the accused committed the offence in 2016 at Okefia area of Osogbo.

Lamidi said the accused conspired with others, now at large, to defraud one Alhaja Falilat Lasisi of the sum of N200,000, noting that the accused was in possession of a gun and charms.

He said the offences contravened sections 419,390(9), 516(a),356(1) and 428 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Laide Abiodun, prayed the magistrate to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Fatima Sodamade, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Sodamade said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present evidence of tax payment and two passport photographs attached with an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned till July 31 for hearing