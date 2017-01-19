Man kills another over cow leg in Delta

Share This





















By Amaechi Okwara

Asaba

Pandemonium broke out yesterday in Asaba, capital of Delta state, when a young man was stabbed to death at a slaughter house over cow leg.

The deceased, Mr. Akin Sahid, who hail from Kwara state, met his untimely death when he went to buy cow meat for his usual daily retail sales at the popular Abraka Market.

The 34-year-old butcher was stabbed to death by his kinsman, Mr. Aladi Abiodu, who also hailed from the same Kwara state when they were fighting over cow leg.

Mr. Akin Sahid, a father of two, resides at Ogbe-Osuwa in Asaba, Oshimili South local government area of the state.

An eyewitness said trouble started when the two brothers were dragging over who would buy the cow leg from one of their customers.

It was gathered that the deceased and his kinsman had a cordial relationship before the ugly incident.

One the deceased customers, Mr. Lanco, a Yoruba man, described the late Akin as “a good meat seller who respected his customers.”

“I am still confused for the death of our brother. I don’t know what come over them, two of them are brothers, they came from the same place, Kwara state. He usually cut meat for me even when I don’t have money.

“They are selling meat together. Some time the other boy will bring meat to Akin’s table to sell. And also go to market together but for this early morning I don’t know why they fought at the Abraka market to the extent of stabbed the his brother to death.”

Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident, saying “one Akin Sahid, 34, was stabbed to death at the slaughter house by one Aladi Abiodu, both were Kwara state.”

