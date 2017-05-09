Man pleads guilty to abducting, raping physically-challenged

By Tope Musowo

Lagos

A 25-year-old man, Sunday Aremu, who appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate’s’ Court, Lagos, yesterday pleaded guilty to abducting a physically-challenged girl and raping her.

Aremu is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, abduction and unlawful carnal knowledge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 13, 2017, at about 1pm at New Motor Park, Ojota, on the outskirts of Lagos.

According to him, the accused abducted a 16-year-old physically challenged girl for 14 days and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her during the period, he said.

Omisakin said the offence contravened Sections 137, 144, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 137 provides life imprisonment for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, A.T. Elias adjourned the case until May 17 for facts and sentence.