Man pulls 7 cars with rope tied around his testicles

Of the many things that testicles are designed for, dragging around heavy weights is certainly not one of them. However, that hasn’t stopped martial arts expert Ye Wei trying to achieve the impossible by channeling the strength of his nut sack.

To prove how strong it really is the Thai Chi master pulled seven cars with his testicles last week much to the amazement of the crowd that had gathered to watch him in his hometown of Zibo City in China. The seven Audis have a combined weight of 12.6 tonnes, which is very very heavy, but not heavy enough to stop Ye dragging the vehicles for a total of eight metres.

Ye has been practising his own brand of martial arts that focuses on ‘inner strength’, energy from his spine, as well as his testicles, which he charmingly calls his ‘outer kidneys’.