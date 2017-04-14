Man runs into ocean to avoid £375 restaurant bill – Police

An aspiring rapper is facing charges after he allegedly fled a restaurant without paying his hefty bill – then ran into the ocean, where he was pursued by police on jet skis.

According to local reports Terry Peck, 33, ran up a tab of A$621 (£375) at the Omeros Bros Seafood Restaurant on Australia’s Gold Coast on Sunday evening. He is believed to have ordered two lobster mornays, 21 oyster shooters, a baby octopus and Corona beers.

Peck, who performs under the name 2pec, is accused of running out of the restaurant without paying, then charging into the sea to avoid capture.

Lifeguards took two police offi cers out on jet skis to pursue Peck and, when he refused to return to land, they arrested him the water.

At a hearing at Southport magistrates court on Monday Peck was charged with stealing and two counts of seriously assaulting a police offi cer. Peck claims he left the restaurant as he’d received a phone call from a friend telling him she had gone into labour on the beach, and he was rushing down to help.

He was granted bail and ordered to return to court on May 4. After leaving court Peck told waiting reporters: “Th e lobster was a bit overcooked.”

Mark Hunnybun, assistant manager at the Omeros Bros restaurant, refuted the claim, telling ABC: “We cook our lobsters perfectly here — we pride ourselves on cooking our lobsters perfectly,”