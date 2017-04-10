Many Nigerians still struggling to join us – APC

By Bode Olagoke Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that the caliber of Nigerians joining and or struggling to join the party, clearly attests to its strength, insisting that “APC is still very strong regardless of the minor internal wrangling.” Th e party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuibu, said this while receiving Taraba state chapter at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

He urged Nigerians castigating the APC-led government to “exercise little patience and watch President Muhammad Buhari roll out multiple achievements recorded within two years during his May 29 Presidential broadcast.” He said: “I want to assure Nigerians that APC is still very strong, regardless of the internal wrangling. We know that we are fi ghting ourselves, but why is it that in spite of the internal crisis, people are still struggling to join the APC?

Th ey are not just anybody on the street, but eminent Nigerians and even persons elected into public offi ces. “What it means is that people still have faith on the APC and still see it as the formidable party that can change what we met in 2015. Th e change mantra is still on course and lots of people out there are struggling to be part of the change and part of history.

“I want us to continue to be one. We are experiencing infi ghting because we don’t recognise the spirit in which the broom was made our symbol. Th is broom shows unity and if we cut the rope binding the broom together, everything will scatter. I don’t see our internal fi ghting as a threat to the strength of the party.

We are not going to allow the broom to scatter. “We have already set up committees to visit our state chapters to reconcile all the feuding members. We have also constituted the entire National Working Committee into a reconciliation committee to settle any misunderstandings within the national level.” On the governing party’s achievements at the centre, he said: “I want to urge you to continue to be a little more patient.

I want to emphasise that the reward will come in many ways, including safety and ability to feed our families. “Yes, the reward may not necessarily come into individual pockets but as general benefi ts to the entire society.

It is not going to come so fast but slowly. “Th e President promised the nation that on the day he would clock two years in the offi ce, tremendous achievements must have been recorded.

Th at even before he opens his mouth, Nigerians would start feeling them themselves. Let us give him that benefi t of doubt. “Let me reassure that we have started working and before May 29 when we will listen to the presidential broadcast, we would have seen the tangible achievements recorded already