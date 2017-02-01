Mararaba DPO moves against cocaine dealers

Share This





















By Godwin Tyonongu

The new divisional police officer(DPO), Mararaba ‘A’ Division, SP Abdullahi Liman, has assumed duties with the routine arrest of cocaine dealers in Mararaba while some military personnel were caught taking the substance.

Sources at the divisional police headquarters revealed to Blueprint that as at Monday, an impromptu raid was carried out at the notorious Orange Market, Mararaba, where cocaine addicts and dealers were arrested and charged to court.

The source said: “Even the military we are in synergy with them; they know that our strategy is to pick military people fond of taking cocaine and Indian hemp, so they are afraid. We raid every day.

“The dealers used to offer us the sum of N5, 000 and N10, 000 for us to leave them go on with their trade but I tell them I don’t need it; we are trying our best, the public have to allow the free flow of information as good citizens.”

Our reporter gathered that the new DPO had gone to meet with traditional rulers and other stakeholders on how to collaborate with them in community-policing.

A top police source said Liman had vowed not to tolerate any form of indiscipline from his subordinates as, according to him, “anyone that is rude would be flushed out.”

“We are training and re-training them about the dos and don’ts,” he said.

