Married woman gets stuck having $ex with lover

Th e couple had been having $ex at a hotel called the Explor-Inn when the man found he was unable to separate from his married lover.

She was in great pain due to the sudden condition and so they shouted for help. Fellow hotel guests came to their aid but the only way to get them to a medical facility was along the street, and the scene quickly attracted a huge gawping crowd, one of whom fi lmed it and shared it online.

Kenyan media speculated that the woman’s cuckolded husband had used a magun potion designed to catch adulterous wives. Th e woman’s condition may also have been vaginismus, and involuntary muscle spasm that can have a variety of causes including a urinary tract or vaginal yeast infection as well as a variety of psychological triggers.

Th e treatment the couple received was not reported and they were not named by Kenyan media.