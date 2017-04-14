Martin del Potro joins Queen’s line-up

Juan Martin del Potro is the fourth Grand Slam champion to join the Aegon Championships line-up at Queen’s Club this summer.

The giant Argentine joins world No 1 Andy Murray, 14-time Grand Slam title winner Rafael Nadal and the reigning US Open champion Stan Wawrinka at the event.

“I am so happy to be coming back to the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club,” said Del Potro, who won the US Open at Flushing Meadows in 2009 after defeating Roger Federer in five sets.

“It is a great event, to me a very traditional moment of the calendar, such a nice place to play in front of fans that have always been nice to me. I have some very special memories from reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2013, winning the bronze medal at the Olympics in London 2012, and playing the Davis Cup in Scotland last year.

“The people were good to me even when I was playing Andy (Murray)! I want to try to bring my best tennis to the grass at Queen’s this year and if I do, I think I can make some good results.”

Del Potro also joins last year’s runner-up Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov and Nick Kyrgios in the singles draw, with Jamie Murray committed to playing doubles.