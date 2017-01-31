Mary Elika Foundation: Giving expression to environmental sustainability

Share This





















By Ambrose Sule

Some years ago, it was predicted that the next literacy is environmental, after computer literacy that came and changed the world. It is in that perspective that an environmental, non-governmental and nonprofit organization, Mary Elika Foundation, decided to take a bold step to give expression to environmental sustainability by organizing Eco Club Debate, to discuss the effect of deforestation and how it can be curtailed.

The Debate which is to promote Environmental Su stainability in Nigeria, is a component of the Green House School Environmental Club of the organization, which will commence on February 25, 2017, involving 11 Junior Public Secondary Schools JSS in the Federal capital Territory, Abuja.

It’s sufficed to say that, given the global expression for the practical ways, to the notion of sustainable development, sustainable development must address the considerable under-development and poverty that plagued most countries round the world, including our dear country Nigeria.

We may ask for the reasons behind the hundreds of people killed in recent time amidst the ongoing ethno-religious violence across the country. Responses and accusations abound over the political and

cultural reasons for the violence, but little attention is being paid to one of the chief catalysts behind the conflict: Climate Change.

Climate Change is a driver of conflict. Scarcity of resources, be they farmable land, water or livestock, is creating mass migrations and antagonising pre existing tensions in a vicious circle.

It is a matter of fact that variability in food production and prices leads to social unrest, while social unrest itself exacerbates the instability in food production and local investment. This cyclical crisis is evident in Nigeria and the sahel region of West African.

That there has been a disappointing lack of vision and political will, as well as leadership on environmental challenges in the recent past, is an understatement.

Mary Elika Foundation, one of the leading stakeholders in environmental education and awareness in Nigeria, has found it imperative to take it upon itself in order to ensure the intensity of environmental stewardship, and to increase public involvements by broadening awareness of environmental challenges facing our country today and in the near future.

It could be said that this program came at the right time, considering the near non availability of kerosene; the unreachable cost when it’s available, and the high cost of cooking gas.

What do you expect; surely, there will be increase in firewood harvesting for cooking by the poor.

Today, the common man is acquiring more machetes and axes; turning the forests to a killing field. What do you expect, it takes toll on the forest, which resulted to deforestation and forest degradation.

Most of us may not know that forests represent one of the largest, most cost-effective climate solutions available today. Thus, reducing emissions from deforestation and increasing forest restoration will be extremely important in limiting global warming.

According to researchers, Nigeria suffers from high rates of deforestation and forest degradation. What, drives this, is the conversion of forests to large scale agriculture, uncontrolled logging, unsustainable harvest of fuel wood and overgrazing.

Others are incessant bush burning and oil exploration which contribute towards the loss and degradation of more than 3,500 km2 of forest annually.

It has been observed that in Nigeria, there are major weaknesses in the policies, methods and mechanisms adopted to support and develop the multiple ecological, economic, social and cultural roles of trees, forests and forest lands.

Many developed countries including Nigeria are known to have been confronted with the effects of air pollution and fire damage on their forests. More effective measures and approaches are often required at the national level to improve and harmonize policy formulation, planning and programming, legislative measures and instruments. And to also develop patterns, participations of the general public, especially women and indigenous people.

It is also necessary to involve the youth and to consider the roles of the private sector, local organizations, non governmental organizations amongst others.

To ensure a rational and holistic approach to sustainable and environmental sound development of forests, the role of public education and dissemination of information is vital.

This is the reason for the Debate, from bottom-up approach to create awareness, and what to do to ensure sound environmental development and preservation of our forests.

Chief executive officer of Mary Elika Foundation, Mary Emiene Manzo, with burning ambition for corporate achievements, was in 2007 successfully launched the Foundation. Her new and well-intended non –governmental organisation is specialised in activism and advocacy for sustainable healthy environment world-wide and particularly Nigeria.

Ambrose Sule writes in from Abuja

