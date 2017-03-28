Marylove, Abamu win, Osewa loses: ITF/CAT Junior C’ship

By Gbenga Jolaosho Abuja

Marylove Edward and Matthew Abamu secured wins in their opening matches to give Nigeria a bright start at the 2017 ITF/CAT African Junior Championship which served off Monday in Johannesburg, South Africa. Th ird-seeded Edward, who is the only female members of the fi ve-man team, defeated Hoziane Kitambala of Kenya 6-4, 6-0 in the girls’ 14 and under to enhance her chances of progressing to the knockout stage while Abamu triumphed over Forkane Lebdi of Algeria 6-3, 7-5 to also take a step at securing passage from the preliminary stage.

“I’m very happy, I played so well. I know there are tougher games ahead but its good I won my fi rst game,” said the 11-year-old who was beaten in her debut match at the AJC last year in Pretoria.

Edward will face unseeded Niangadou Coumba of Burkina Faso on Tuesday while Abamu keeps a date with Taona Mhwandagara of Zimbabwe. However, it was not all rosy for Nigeria as Michael Osewa fell 6-0, 6-2 to thirdseed, Soufi ane El Mesbahi of Morocco. Osewa, the twelfth seed, is the most experienced of the Nigerian players losing in the fi nal last year to Damien Laporte of the Seychelles in the boys’ 14 and under.

However, making his debut in the 16 and under category, he was puzzled all through the match by the fi repower of the North African who sealed a comfortable win in about 50 minutes. Osewa will play Kenya’s Keean Shah on Tuesday. “Th e Moroccoan boy was very good. He has been playing