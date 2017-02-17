Mashi, doing ‘Buhari’ proud at NIMET

Share This





















By Simon Imobo-Tswam

I met Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi only on February 9, a month after his appointment as head of the nation’s whether agency. Before then, I had only read about him in newspapers. That was when he was appointed the Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET). Newspapers, in giving his bio-data, said he was professing Geography at the University of Abuja (prior to his appointment), and that he hails from Katsina state.

He might be a professor, and a damned good one, as the Americans would say, but his Katsina roots raised my sentiment. Against the backdrop of the charges that President Muhammadu Buhari is running a “northern but specifically Katsina government,” I too exclaimed: Katsina again?

Thus, on February 9, I had occasion to interview him for a publication in which I am marginally involved. It is not the kind of interview I jump at these days, but the thought of meeting Prof. Mashi, another of Buhari’s “nepotic appointees,” overwhelmed every restraining consideration. And I joined the train to the airport!

Mashi is very humble. He welcomed us warmly and enthusiastically: no bourgeois consciousness, no patronizing airs, no social distance and no intellectual arrogance. It soon became evident why he was appointed the director-general of NIMET. Given that he had just taken over the agency, and was (is) still settling down, his understanding of NIMET’s mandate, history, triumphs and challenges was amazing. But this was not all-his grasp of its mandate-focused activities and partnerships, the panoramic sweep of his vision, the infectiousness of his zeal and his overall confidence in taking a battery of questions from a relentless press crew was extraordinary.

Even though he has just come into office, his eyes are already fixed on history. Hear him: “I want to be remembered for transforming NIMET; as the transformer who transformed NIMET, not just into the best agency in the country, but one of the world’s very best. This way, whenever any country, especially in the developing world – whether African, American or Asian – wants to develop their own meteorological agency, they will look at NIMET as their role model.”

He adds: “I want to emphasize this: My vision for NIMET is clear: it is to make NIMET a world-class outfit. This is because the services we offer are not just for Nigerians but for the benefit of everybody anywhere in the rest of the world. When foreign airlines are coming into the country, they rely on us. So, we want to keep up the service and better it so that whenever they go up, or they enter the Nigeria’s territorial airspace, they get the best type of information that any meteorological agency can give anywhere in the world.”

Not many people know about the core-mandate of NIMET, but a few know about its many-sided activities and multi-dimensional partnerships with sister organizations, among these: the National Space Research and Development Agency (NSRDA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Hydrological Development Services Agency (NHDSA) as well as River Basin Authorities and Agricultural Development Projects (ADPs) scattered across the country. However, even these few do not know that NIMET has strategic cooperation with the military-cum-intelligence bodies.

On this strategic partnership, Mashi said: “Some of our inter-agency activities have security implications as security agencies normally come to us and tell us, in specific terms, the type of information they need to carry out a particular operation in a particular location at a particular point in time so as to enable them launch successful operations – which could be intelligence-gathering, reconnaissance or engagement.

“For instance, when the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) was planning the great campaign that led to the liberation of Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram last year, they relied heavily on the information we provided to them. In fact, after the campaign was successful, NAF wrote us a letter of commendation, showing their appreciation for what we did towards the success of the operation. In fact, they even sent a high-powered delegation that came to the office here and to express their immense gratitude to the agency for the strategic assistance.”

Because there is a new government in town, and under a different political party, some successors to public office have chosen to treat predecessors with suspicion and disdain or even outright opprobrium. But not Mashi: for even on the day of the interview, he was there, holding a meeting with Dr. Anuforom, his predecessor!

When we left the place, I gave myself the task of doing a little check on him. And I discovered that Mashi did not just go to NIMET with his academic knowledge – he also has the requisite experience. Besides being a one-time deputy vice chancellor as well as deputy director, Centre for Distance Learning and director, Academic Planning, Mashi is a specialist in the environmental application of remote sensing.

With this requisite preparation in academics, administration, socialization, planning, long-distance projections and remote (far-off/ distant) sensing, Mashi is, doubtless, a square peg in a square hole.

He looks set to take NIMET to higher heights, and we can only pray for him and wish him the best.

Imobo-Tswam, a public affairs analyst and retired newspaper man, wrote from Abuja. He can be reached at: simonpita2008@yahoo.com