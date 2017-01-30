Measles, whooping cough hit Kebbi, infect 100 kids

Share This





















By Kabiru Dogon Daji

Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 100 children have been infected by measles and whooping cough in Rukubolo, Gungu and Yauri west in Yauri local government area of Kebbi state.

Speaking to newsmen in Yauri, the Sole Administrator of the Council, Alhaji Musa Muhammed Yauri, disclosed that the outbreak which was recorded early this week had, however, not claimed any life.

He said children under the ages of between three and nine were mostly the victims of the epidemic, adding that the quick intervention of the local government council saved the epidemic from spreading to neighbouring villages.

Yauri disclosed that upon receiving the report of the outbreak he mobilised medical personnel in the Health Department for a visit to the affected villages, “and after the visit, I immediately ordered for drugs worth thousands of naira as an interim measure.”

He said the victims were responding to treatment and that drugs had been dispensed to others as preventive measures, while parents had been mobilised to take their wards to such centres established by the council, adding that all drugs are free of charge.

He attributed the outbreak to poor sanitary condition, change of weather and lack of adequate ventilation in most houses.

