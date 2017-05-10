Medical vacation: Senators differ over Buhari’s letter

Okay Osinbajo as Acting President

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

The Senate yesterday averted what would have led to a constitutional crisis over the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, who at the weekend returned to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

The development followed President Buhari’s failure, in his letter, to both Senate and the House of Representatives, to name the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as Acting President as done in January when he embarked on similar medical vacation to London.

Buhari had, in his letter, separately addressed to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on the status of the Vice President in his absence, said he would be coordinating activities of government as Vice President.

The President, in the letter dated May 7, 2017, said: “In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, I wish to inform the distinguished Senate that I will be away for a scheduled medical follow-up with my doctors in London. The length of my stay will be determined by the doctor’s advice.

“While I am away, the vice president will coordinate the activities of the government. Please accept the distinguished Senate president the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Shortly after reading the letter, Senator Mao Ohaunbuwa (PDP, Abia North), through a point of order, faulted the President for not categorically designating the Vice President as Acting President in his absence, as stated in Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

According to him, the status of coordinator of economic activities does not exist in the section of the constitution, and therefore should not have come up in the President’s letter, urging that the letter be out rightly rejected.

He said: “Mr. President, I don’t think in our Constitution we have anything like coordinating president or coordinating vice-president. It is either you are vice- president or you are acting president and any letter should be unambiguous and very clear.

“So, I am saying that this letter really does not convey anything, because coordinating has no space on any place in our constitution. We have been having letters like this before where the status of acting president is clearly stated for the Vice President and we know who to deal with as a Senate. “This is the highest legislative body of any country, and if you are sending us letter, it should be direct, unambiguous. So, I am saying that this letter, for me, is not right and may be, should be sent back.”

Rising on his feet, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, countered him, saying that the

wordings used in the President’s letter should be ignored, and the intention accepted based on provisions of Section 145 of the Constitution which the letter was predicated on.

“Mr. President, let me say that the point of order raised by my colleague and the explanation that subsequently follows shouldn’t have been and my reasons are simple.

“I still rely on the first paragraph of that letter which Mr. President wrote to this Senate and read by the President of the Senate, and I will read: Section (145) reads that whenever the President transmits to the President of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives, a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation, or is otherwise that he is unable to discharge the functions of his office ……such functions shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.

“So, any other word in this letter or indeed anywhere else is irrelevant. I, therefore, feel that Mr. President has done what the constitution requires him to do, and I urge this Senate not to go ahead to discuss this because it’s not an issue.

We have the budget and so many other serious issues for us to discuss and Nigerians are waiting,” Lawan explained.

This submission was concurred to by the Senate President who consequently ruled Ohuabunwa out of order and declared: “I think it is a very clear issue and what we should be guided by, is the Constitution and I think that it is clear, the letter has referred to the Constitution and there’s no ambiguity in the Constitution. So, I don’t think there’s any issue there. I hereby rule Senator Ohuabunwa out of order.”