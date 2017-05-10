Meet 2-year old Indonesia boy who smoked 40 cigarettes in a day

An Indonesia boy Aldi Rizal could possibly have his name in the prestigious Guinness Book of Records for being the youngest chain smoker, incredibly smoking up to 40 cigarettes a day when he was just 2-years old.

Indonesia Boy The good news health authorities swiftly intervened and now Aldi has been put on a rehabilitation program to quit his strange habit. Fortunately, he managed to successfully undergo the transformation in 2013. Aldi’s mother, 32-year-old Diane Rizal, recalled: “At first when we were weaning Aldi off the cigarettes he would have terrible tantrums. But now he doesn’t want them.” However, a side effect of Aldi quitting smoking was an addiction to food. Aldi developed a huge appetite and soon weighed a whopping 24kg when he was just five years old.