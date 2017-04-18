Melaye stage-managed attack to cause tension – LG boss

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Administrator of Ijimu local government area and the chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kogi state chapter, Toufiq Isah, has berated Senator Dino Melaye for “stage-managing an attack in order to cause unnecessary tension in the Council.”

Isah also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Presidency to investigate how Dino Melaye in December, last year, moved items meant for IDPs to his house in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijimu local government area.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at Okoro – Gbede in Ijimu, Isah said he only heard that Dino entered Ayetoro with policemen shooting guns sporadically to scare people, and wondered why he turned around to claim that he was attacked.

He said as chief security officer of the Council, it was his responsibility to protect the lives and property of the people, adding that “if Dino cannot improve on the living standard of the people of Ijimu, he should allow them to have peace instead of causing unnecessary distraction.”

“I am using this medium to call on the EFCC and the Presidency to investigate how items meant for IDPs in the North-east got to the hand of a senator who ordinarily is supposed to contribute to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

“The items, according to information, were packed in his house at Ayetoro- Gbede. EFCC should also investigate and uncover the staff of NEMA who might have aided and abated Dino in that shoddy deal,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “If you go to some villages, within our local government area, you will notice dearth of basic social amenities. The Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration has made it compulsory to all the councils’ administrators to go down to the hinterlands and touch people’s lives positively through the New Direction Agenda of the government, and that is exactly what I am doing in my council area.”

While appealing to workers in the state to still exercise a little patience, he assured that after the exercise, they would have the cause to commend the administration.