Melaye’s assassination attempt: I wasn’t arrested by police – LG boss

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Administrator of Ijumu local government area and chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kogi state chapter, Taufiq Isa, has described as “malicious and a tissue of lies,” rumours that he had been arrested and whisked away to Abuja over the purported attack on Senator Dino Melaye.

Isa, who debunked the allegation through his media consultant, Abubakar Suleiman, lamented that the rumour was unfounded and untrue, urging the general public to disregard the claims.

According to him, as the chief security officer of the local government, he has already constituted a 10-man committee to investigate the assassination claim by Senator Dino Melaye, even as the Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, has also instituted high powered probe panel.

“It is surprising to read on the pages of some newspapers that the Administrator of Ijumu local government has been arrested by the police despite the fact that the Administrator personally briefed some Journalists on his efforts to unravel the veracity of the assassination claim by senator Melaye at the NUJ Press Centre on Wednesday.

He called on the good people of Kogi state, particularly the people of Ijumu, to disregard the “unfounded story,” and called on journalists to confirms the facts before rushing to press.