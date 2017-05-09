Meningitis: FCTA directs board to vaccinate students, staff, others

By Donald Iorchir

As part of measures to forestall the spread of meningitis in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have directed its Agency, Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), to extend the on-going vaccination against the disease to schools, officers in its employ and residents.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye, who gave the directive at the weekend during a meeting with the six area councils’ chairmen and other stakeholders, urged officers, schools and residents to avail themselves of the exercise, adding that government would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute defiants.

Akjakaiye charged parents and religious organisations to always make their children and followers available for vaccination, stressing that the FCTA would continue to carry out policies and programmes aim at enhancing the wellbeing and welfare of residents.

The permanent secretary assured of the FCTA’s readiness to “make financial intervention in the event of shortage of vaccines and other facilities.”

He added that no responsible government would watch the lives of its citizens being ravaged by diseases that could be prevented.

Responding, the PHCB boss assured the permanent secretary of the readiness of the board to carry out the directive.