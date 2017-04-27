Meningitis: FG to conduct house-to-house search in Sokoto, Zamfara

Says death toll now 813

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Minister of Health, Mr. Isaac Adewole, said yesterday that government would conduct house-to-house search in Sokoto and Zamfara states to fish out those infected by meningitis and properly treat them.

The minister said this while addressing journalists at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

“We are also dispatching medical teams to Sokoto and Zamfara states to help with active case findings. We want to do house to house searches so that we can bring those with meningitis out for treatment.

“We are sending teams to each local government. There will be a team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and lab scientist and each team will be supported by the state government. The state governments have promised logistics and transport to move them round and bring the patients to health facilities,” he said.

The minister also told journalists that as at April 25, about 813 deaths were recorded since the outbreak of meningitis in the country.

He said cases of the disease would drop with the commencement of rainfall in the country, stressing that vaccination would commence in Sokoto state today.